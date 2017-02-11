Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

France's President Francois Hollande (L) greets President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades during a European Union summit on February 3, 2017 in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) jokes with Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel during an Informal summit of EU heads of state or government on February 3, 2017 in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat finds his spot in the family photo during an Informal summit of EU heads of state or government on February 3, 2017 in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) chats with people on her way to a family picture during a European Union summit on February 3, 2017 in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May on their way to St John’s Co- during a European Union summit on February 3, 2017 in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R), President of the European Council Donald Tusk (C) and Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat give a press conference during a European Union summit on February 3, 2017 in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cranes tower over a development in St Julian’s on February 4. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A restored part of the Esplora interactive science centre in Kalkara on February 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A complex structure surrounds the newly opened Planetarium at the Esplora interactive science centre in Kalkara on February 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A motorcyclist rides past a cyclist on the Coast Road on February 4. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Sliema’s Mandinho (right) is tackled from behind by Sunday Eboh, of Pembroke during their BOV Premier league match at the Hibernians Stadium in Paola on February 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan’s Alan da Silva Souza (left) tries to move past Hamrun’s Luke Grech during their BOV Premier league match at the Hibernians Stadium in Paola on February 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ħamrun striker Mathieu Manset (left) moves past Dylan Grima, of Balzan during their BOV Premier league match at the Hibernians Stadium in Paola on February 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The iconic ‘Tal-Imqaret’ kiosk formerly found outside the entrance of Valletta, now standing alone in an abandoned field in Siggiewi on February 6. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A wave crashes against the quay in Cirkewwa on February 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A wave takes the shape of a mountain as it crashes into the Cirkewwa quay on February 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

St Paul’s street in Valletta all set for the feast as seen on February 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Statues and decorations are covered in plastic for protection from the elements as Valletta prepares for the feast of St Paul as seen on February 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It was a violent storm that brought the great apostle Paul to Malta, but the organisers of the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Valletta keep praying bad weather does not ruin the outdoor festivities. Some street decorations, such as this statue, are covered in plastic to protect them from the rain on February 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ducks take shelter from the strong winds at Salina on February 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Seagulls shelter from the strong winds at the Salina salt pans on February 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Old television sets and monitors at the Hal Far bring in site on February 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Virtu catamaran makes its way into the Grand harbour in Valletta on February 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An Italian sailor holds the Libyan flag during a ceremony in which 89 members of the Libyan coast guard were presented with certificates. The ceremony took place on board the Italian training vessel San Giorgio in Valletta, Malta on February 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Italian sailors hold flags during a ceremony in which 89 members of the Libyan coast guard were presented with certificates. The ceremony took place on board the Italian training vessel San Giorgio in Valletta, Malta on February 8.

The cruise ship Costa Mediterranea is seen docked in Valletta through a forest of yacht masts in Vittoriosa on February 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A super yacht can be seen berthed under St Angelo through a forest of sail boat masts in Vittoriosa on February 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The lobby of the Imperial Hotel in Sliema a day before closing it’s doors for the final time, bringing to an end 150 years of history on February 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A tourist relaxes on the terrace of the Imperial Hotel a day before it closes it’s doors after over 150 years of history on February 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A wild Asphodel opens its flowers in a garrigue patch in Qortin, Gozo on February 8. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Members of the media are shown around St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral bell tower in Valletta on February 9, as a campaign is launched to raise €3 million to fix severe architectural problems affecting the stonework of the church and its iconic 60-metre bell tower. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cracks can be seen in St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on February 9, as a campaign is launched to raise €3 million to fix severe architectural problems affecting the stonework of the church and its iconic 60-metre bell tower. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Workers dangle from a crane at a Tigne construction site on February 9. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier