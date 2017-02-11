Watch: Terrifying footage shows strong winds toppling truck on police car
Dashcam footage captures the moment strong winds cause a truck to blow over onto a highway patrol car in Wyoming, the US.
Nobody was in the car at the time and the truck driver and passenger were not hurt.
The incident happened last Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Elk Mountain, Wyoming.
The WHP said they released the footage to illustrate the importance of following wind advisories. They wrote on Facebook:
“Three Wyoming State Troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in previous crashes. Because of this, thankfully, all troopers were out of their patrol cars assisting others and were not injured."
