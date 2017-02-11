Waterspouts spotted as dark clouds loom over Malta
Waterspouts were spotted around Malta this afternoon as dark clouds were seen looming over the horizon.
These pictures were taken by reader Andrea Galea off Wied iż-Żurrieq.
