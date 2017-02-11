Pink explores how love goes in blended families

Love permeates tomorrow’s issue of Pink, featuring interviews with columnist Kristina Chetcuti and architect Marielouise Caruana Galea about their blended families.

Pink will go into what it takes to trust and take the plunge into a new relationship after a marriage breaks down, how to go about parenting their partner’s kids and having the full house they always wanted.

In open, introspective and humorous interviews, the two women talk about both the joys and the complications of joining family forces, shared custody and getting together, living with the leader of a political party, refurbishing the house to accommodate all – including the dog, the fine art of compromise, having yet another child, quality time alone… and, most importantly, taking it nice and slow.

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, Malta’s leading women’s magazine, out with tomorrow’s Sunday Times of Malta , looks into the ‘myth’ of everlasting love and exciting solo travel plans for singletons.

And to keep up the spirit, Pink has launched a Facebook competition whereby readers can win a one-night stay in a deluxe room, including breakfast for two, at the Hilton Malta, as well as a set of Urbanista Seattle wireless headphones in rose gold, available from iCentre outlets.

As always, fashion plays a big part, and the February issue offers a first taste of the spring trends hitting stores. An interview with model Gigi Hadid looks into her second stint at designing a clothing collection.

Pink is a monthly magazine, published by Allied Newspapers Ltd and printed by Progress Press.