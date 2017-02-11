PD lashes out at Farrugia Sacco appointment

Lino Farrugia Sacco.

The appointment of former judge Lino Farrugia Sacco to head the newly formed Lands Authority shows clearly the government's inability to restore faith in institutions, the Democratic Party said today.

The judge had faced two impeachment motions under two different prime ministers and was also found guilty by the Commission for the Administration of Justice, PD said in a statement.

"Partit Demokratiku finds it hard to believe that a government that promised change, meritocracy and transparency has completely lost its way."

During the current administration, the Lands Department has been at the centre of two scandalous controversies, that of Cafe Premier and the Old Mint Street property.

Any hope that this reform would actually create an independent authority from Castille was killed when the government appointed the majority of the board and a chairperson who is clearly not to be trusted given his past track record, PD said.

Partit Demokratiku noted that while magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera's appointment was rejected by the Judicial Appointments Committee due to "her conduct in private life", Dr Farrugia Sacco's appointment still went ahead despite the fact his record in public life is not one to be championed.

"Partit Demokratiku strongly condemns the normalisation of such behaviour and the rewarding of it by handing out such posts to those responsible."