Maltese newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that football authorities may act immediately to suspend anyone suspected of child abuse from participation in football, according to a draft policy. It also reports that the number of students who missed school without permission dropped by around a third in 2015 after a reform in attendance enforcement.

L-oriżżont quotes a new book recounting the violent experiences faced by many women who took their cases of domestic violence to court. It also quotes new statistics which show that Libyan tourists were the biggest spenders, while the Italians were the lowest.

The Malta Independent reports that the obesity bill was unanimously passed through parliament but was still to become law. It also reports that Malta won't back the position of new EU prosecutor.

In-Nazzjon says Minister Chris Cardona's decision to demand the freezing of assets belonging to blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia in connection with brothel allegations will be taken to the Council of Europe.