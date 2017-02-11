Draft football association policy aims to protect child footballers

Malta line up for their Euro U-17 match against Turkey at the National Stadium in 2014.

Football authorities may act immediately to suspend anyone suspected of child abuse from participation in football, a draft policy is proposing.

If approved, the rules will empower the Malta Football Association to take interim measures whenever it deems fit in order to protect a child or vulnerable adult.

Andrew Azzopardi, the MFA’s safeguarding officer, presented the policy last month to the association’s council, which groups representatives of all clubs and affiliated organisations.

“It is important for the association, through its safeguarding officer, to have the power to issue interim measures as a precautionary step to safeguard children,” Mr Azzopardi said.

The interim order has to be ratified or rejected by a safeguarding board that evaluates individual cases. The document Regulations on Safeguarding Children and Vulnerable Adults says that a final order will be made by the safeguarding board.

The final order will be an indefinite decision. “A final decision will be reviewed or revoked only if the participant can prove a change in circumstance in their life,” the draft regulations state.

The regulations will apply to football coaches, administrators and others involved in the game who enjoy a position of trust. This group includes the drivers who transport children on behalf of a club or football organisation.

Mr Azzopardi said that transport companies were already obliged under existing laws to ensure their drivers were not listed on the child abuse register.

Abuse was not only of a sexual nature but included emotional and physical abuse, as well as neglect, bullying and sustained poor performance

The MFA rules are a call to action against people who harm children and vulnerable adults, either by committing abuse or by failing to report it.

Existing coaches, administrators and people considered to be in a position of trust will have to present a recent police conduct certificate and agree to have their names checked against the child abuse register.

They will also have to provide two references to evaluate their suitability to work with children and vulnerable adults in football.

These conditions also apply to newcomers to the game. According to the draft rules, anybody who fails to comply with them will be issued “an immediate non-compliance suspension from all football activity”. The terms and length of this suspension will be determined by the association.

Mr Azzopardi said the MFA was fulfilling its responsibilities to children by taking the step to have a clear policy and administrative set-up to deal with abuse.

“I have been advocating that every organisation which deals with children and wants to prioritise their well-being has to have such rules,” he said. It is not just a question of rules but also resources. Mr Azzopardi added that organisations have to ensure safeguarding teams are adequately trained to deal with abuse cases.

“In this way problems can be tackled at the root. The alternative is doing nothing and reacting only when something happens – with all the life-changing consequences this may have for the child,” he said.

Mr Azzopardi said that abuse was not only of a sexual nature but included emotional and physical abuse, as well as neglect, bullying and sustained poor performance.

“If a coach repeatedly fails to adhere to a code of good conduct during training sessions, addressing the situation could help prevent future problems,” he said.

The regulations will be discussed at the MFA’s next executive committee in March.

MFA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti said the regulations would be officially approved by the end of the current season.

An interim order can be issued if…

▪ a person is under investigation by the police, Aġenzija Appoġġ or any other relevant body.

▪ a person’s name has been placed on the child abuse register by the court.

▪ a person’s police conduct record includes offences that may require an immediate order subject to a risk assessment.

▪ any other information emerges that causes the association to reasonably believe a person poses or may pose a risk of harm to a child or vulnerable adult.

kurt.sansone@timesofmalta.com