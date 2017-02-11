Save the flour mill

Millions of euros are being spent in the area of Buskett forest. Well done. Unknown to many is the underground emergency flour mill in the area of Tar-Roba, which is literally a few metres away from the Buskett trail.

This mill is different from the others as its entrance is split into two mills (double machinery). Unfortunately, the mill was vandalised but what is left can still be enjoyed.

It would be a good idea clean up the mill, install lighting and have a gate at the far end of the tunnel. This will give people access to part of the mill. The entrance is easily accessible to wheelchairs.

There is a similar mill in Xemxija that was restored by volunteers ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92CJLNaXzUg ).