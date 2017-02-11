I’m shocked and appalled by the editorial ‘It’s only right if abortion’s wrong’ (February 7).

I presume this newspaper employs journalists who are interested in truthful reporting but this cannot be the case if the Times of Malta then runs such an ill-informed, one-sided and outdated report that flies in the face of a progressive society and ignores women’s right to decide for themselves whether to bear a child or not.

The fact that this world is labelled as “post-truth” is a joke! It’s exactly what this newspaper is making it.

Malta is showing itself to be hopelessly out of touch and out of date and the Times of Malta should seriously look at why it is protecting views that are outdated and deny half the population their rights.

Let every woman decide for herself what to do with her own body and the newspaper should keep out of dictating and enforcing its ridiculous dogma on the rest of society. The fact that it lumps the morning-after pill, abortion and divorce together shows just how lazy, bigoted and blinkered it is.

If the Times of Malta truly cares about human life, then let’s see it protect the vulnerable, the sick, the refugees, the victims of domestic abuse and the elderly. Let’s see drives to adopt every child in care. Let’s see an initiative to end poverty.

But let’s not see a return to a world where women are treated as second-class citizens, incapable of making their own decisions.