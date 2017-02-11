Pembroke thrash Mosta to stay on track

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 5 MOSTA 0

A vibrant Pembroke Athleta kept up their recent form to inflicted a clear-cut defeat on Mosta in this basement clash.

It was unquestionably a very sound display by a team whose aspirations of retaining their premier league status after a disastrous start in the competition look much brighter now.

Pembroke could bank on the set-pieces of Paltemio Barbetti, who exploited his dead ball skills to put the Athleta two goals up before the half-hour stroke.

On 21 minutes his delicate chip from the left flank found Steven Racic as the striker pushed the ball deftly into the path of Radovnikovic to head high into the net past the sprawling dive of Andreas Vella, the Mosta goalkeeper.

Their second goal four minutes later, was of the copybook type in terms of clinical execution. The Italian floated the ball perfectly towards Scozzese. His header was so strong as it was exquisite.

Mosta’s reaction had Mifsud Triganza hitting the ball behind Matthew Calleja Cremona from Pedrinho’s free-kick but his effort was ruled out for an offside infringement.

After the break, Barbetti provided a timely reminder of his dead ball expertise when curling a free-kick just over the bar.

Shy the hour mark, Mosta were reduced to 10 men when Pedrinho was shown a straight red for going into a challenge on Zoran Levnaic with his studs up.

Mosta’s morale was severely dampened when 20 minutes from time, Kylie Frendo upended the impressive Nagaoka inside the box. Steven Racic stepped up to make it 3-0 from the resultant penalty kick.

While the Pembroke supporters celebrated, those of Mosta looked dejected. One of them vented his anger by throwing seats onto the pitch before being held back by the police.

Pembroke kept playing some delightful football on the break. They made use of all spaces to weave their way through for another goal when Nagaoka took a good pass from Racic to square the ball for Falzon to net his team’s fourth.

On the stroke of time, Borg capped a fine afternoon with a goal. The spadework was done by the usual Scozzese. Pembroke had long been safely into post.