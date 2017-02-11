Hibs new leaders after beating Tarxien

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hibernians: 1 Tarxien Rainbows: 0

Hibernians have momentarily clinched the first place of the BOV Premier League as they saw off the challenge of neighbours Tarxien Rainbows courtesy of the decisive goal scored by Gilmar.

Mark Miller’s side inflicted the first loss to Jesmond Zerafa at the helm of Tarxien after the latter replaced Jacques Scerri back in November.

The Paolites were dangerous after 14 minutes when Bjorn Kristensen connected with Jackson Lima’s cross but could not divert his header into the net.

Tarxien replied on the 20th minute when Alex Da Paixao Alves triggered a shot from a long-range distance just to be denied by Hibs number one Andrew Hogg.

The Rainbows were on the front again on the brink of half-time, when Daniel Ponce whipped in a delightful free-kick but his effort went inches wide.

After the interval, Lima almost put Hibs ahead through a free-kick which glanced in at the near post.

Nonetheless, the opening goal was just a matter of time for them as Gilmar interpreted the role of super-sub and with a splendid free-kick, he slotted the ball past Phillip Schranz.

Hibs almost made it two but Rodolfo Soares’s effort struck the woodwork and Tarxien cleared the danger later.

Alex Nilsson could have levelled matters for Tarxien in the final minutes of the match, but his volley went far from the post.

In the dying minutes of the encounter, captain Clayton Failla hit a shot from just outside the area but failed to hit the target, as Mark Miller’s team took three useful points, surpassing Balzan at the top of the domestic league.