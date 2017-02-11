Fresh hopes for Gzira

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

GZIRA UNITED 3 ST ANDREWS’ 2

A great goal netted six minutes from time by young midfielder Juan Carlos Corbalan injected fresh hopes of possible salvation for the Gzira clan.

The 13th minute proved to be unlucky for Gzira United. Paz did well to drill the ball towards the centre of the penalty area for Ziga Kastrevec to try a spectacular shot which was partially blocked by a defence stretched to its limits. Aidan Friggeri darted in for the rebound and prodded the ball home.

Exchanges remained inconclusive but suddenly Gzira equalised on stroke of half-time. Andrew Cohen whipped in a low cross towards the unmarked Louis Zome who did well to nip in and beat Jake Galea.

The second half was only old five minutes when Felix Udoh ran menacingly on the left flank before his cross came off Clifford Gatt Baldacchino’s elbow, prompting referee Philip Farrugia to order a penalty. Paz made no mistake from the spot. The penalty award was controversial itself with the Gzira defender adamant it was accidental.

Justice was made 11 minutes when it was Gzira’s turn to be awarded a penalty after Johnson under pressure from Antonio Machedo Neto was adjudged to have stopped the Brazilian’s header with his arm. Cohen assumed responsibility to score his second goal from the spot in successive matches for his new club.

After that equaliser, Gzira sensed a sudden slump in their opponents’ ranks and it was no surprise six minutes from time, Juan Corbalan ran past a square opposing trench to meet a perfect cross from the left by the tireless Zome before potting past Galea.