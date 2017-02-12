Advert
Borja Valero inspires Fiorentina's win over Udinese

Borja Valero inspired Fiorentina back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Udinese at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Paulo Sousa's side lost 4-0 against Roma last time out in Serie A but Valero's first goal of the season got them off and running in Florence.

The former West Brom midfielder then set up Khouma Babacar for a deflected second goal and Federico Bernardeschi rounded off the victory for La Viola with a penalty.

Babacar tested Orestis Karnezis early on but Udinese settled into the game after Seko Fofana's shot was gathered by Ciprian Tatarusanu on 13 minutes.

Fiorentina took the lead, though, when Bernardeschi's left-foot effort hit the bar and Valero was on hand to sweep home from 10 yards.

Duvan Zapata forced Tatarusanu into a point-blank save early in the second half before Babacar benefited from excellent play from Valero - and a big deflection off Danilo - on 62 minutes.

Fiorentina, who moved up to seventh place with the win, added a third goal late on after Fofana handled in the box and Bernardeschi slotted home from the penalty spot.

