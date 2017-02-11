Stripes coach Jaros wary of aggressive Floriana

Birkirkara’s Joseph Zerafa (left) shields the ball from Mario Fontanella, of Floriana.

The top-three credentials of Birkirkara and Floriana will be put under a severe test this afternoon when the two sides go head-to-head at the National Stadium (kick-off 4pm).

The Premier League title race has taken different facets this year as last week’s results have seen leaders Balzan and second-placed Hibernians open a cushion lead over Valletta, Birkirkara and Floriana, a trio of teams separated by just two points and fighting for third place that brings with it a slot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Although these are still early days to brand any fixture decisive, Birkirkara and Floriana are aware that maximum spoils today is important as they look to steal a march on their rivals.

The Stripes approach this match in high spirits as identical back-to-back 2-1 victories over Hibernians and Gżira United have put their European ambitions back on track. Coach Nikola Jaros is urging his players to keep the good work going.

“I’m really pleased with my players. They’ve shown great character to win the last two matches against Hibs and Gżira,” Jaros told Times of Malta yesterday.

“Against Hibernians our performance was one of our best this season but last week, against Gżira, the team struggled to build any sort of rhythm even though we still managed to win the three points and that was the most important aspect.

“Floriana will surely be very difficult to beat. They have a very strong team and are passing through a positive spell.”

Jaros’s preparations have been hampered by injury to defender Nikola Vukanac who picked up a knock during training yesterday. Jaros said that the Serbian will undergo a late fitness test but most likely he will start from the bench.

The Croatian coach admitted that Floriana’s physical style of play could pose a few problems to his players but is confident Birkirkara’s superior technical qualities can see them through.

“Not surprisingly, Floriana adopt an Italian style, based on sound defending and tactical organisation,” Jaros said.

“Their physical approach could cause us a lot of trouble but the most important thing for us is to control the match and try and make good use of our superior technique on the ball.

“Coach Giovanni Tedesco has good knowledge of most of our players at Birkirkara following his experience at the club last year. It will certainly be a great football spectacle.”

Tedesco is relishing his impending encounter against his former employers and declared that all the pressure is on Birkirkara who, in his view, are a squad built to challenge for the title.

“This match will not be easy for us against a team looking to rescue a disappointing season by their own standards,” the former Palermo coach said.

“Their squad is strong enough to challenge for the title but, instead, they find themselves fourth in the standings. Surely, they cannot afford to lose this match and all the pressure will be on their shoulders.

“Again, we shall try and make life difficult for them. We still want to play in Europe next year and the chances are good. First, however, we have to win matches of this kind against strong opponents.”

The Greens cannot field their best team today as midfielder Clyde Borg has to serve suspension while Amadou Samb (knee) and Maurizio Vella (hamstring) are facing a race against time to regain full fitness.

Tedesco said that despite having to do without some key players this weekend he is relying on his team’s fighting qualities to get them a positive result against Birkirkara.

“At present we have some injury problems but our squad is competitive enough to make up for any important absentee,” Tedesco reckoned.

“In my view, Floriana’s best weapon is that we don’t rely on a single player for success but the team’s strength lies in our collective effort. I’m expecting the team to go out and play hard for 90 minutes.

“I’m sure the boys’ passion and determination will lead the side to what would be a very useful victory towards our long-term goal of qualifying for European football.”

First round: Floriana vs Birkirkara 1-1.

The other matches this weekend

Today (National Stadium)

Hibernians vs Tarxien - 14.00

■ Hibernians have won six of the nine games played at the National Stadium this season, including their corresponding first-round fixture against Tarxien Rainbows .

Tarxien have drawn their last two matches.

The Rainbows conceded only four goals in the five matches played since the start of the new year.

The last time Hibernians failed to score in a Premier League match was against Floriana on October 15.

First round: Tarxien Rainbows vs Hibernians 1-2.

Today (Hibs Stadium)

Pembroke vs Mosta - 14.00

■ Mosta winger Njongo Priso has already been sent off three times this season.

Pembroke is the team that benefited most from own goals this season – three.

Mosta and Pembroke shared 16 goals during last season’s three encounters.

Pembroke are unbeaten in their last two matches.

First round: Mosta vs Pembroke 0-3.

Suspended: Njongo Priso (Mosta).

Today (Hibs Stadium)

Gżira vs St Andrews - 16.00

■ Andrew Cohen marked his Gżira debut with a goal last week after converting a penalty against Birkirkara.

Joseph Farrugia is St Andrews leading scorer this season with four goals, all from the penalty spot.

Gżira have failed to score in eight league matches throughout this season.

Ziga Kastrevec netted three goals in five matches for St Andrews in 2017.

First round: St Andrews vs Gżira 1-0.

Suspended: Souleymane Dia-moutene (Gżira), Ivan Paz (St Andrews).

Tomorrow (National Stadium)

Balzan vs Sliema - 14.00

■ Balzan have failed to score more than two goals in a match since defeating Pembroke 4-0 on November 27, 2016.

Sliema clinched their 20th FA Trophy last season over Balzan.

Leaders Balzan are unbeaten in their last seven straight fixtures.

Sliema aim to return to winning ways following a loss and a draw in their previous two league games.

Jake Grech –Ħamrun Spartans.

First round: Sliema vs Balzan 1-1.

Suspended: Dylan Grima (Balzan).

Tomorrow (National Stadium)

Valletta vs Ħamrun - 16.00

■ Valletta registered nine clean sheets, the highest tally in the league.

Ħamrun have returned home empty handed from their last two outings.

The Citizens have not scored more than one goal in each of their last six fixtures.

Ħamrun skipper Jake Grech is the highest Maltese scorer in the league with 11 goals.

First round: Ħamrun Spartans vs Valletta 0-3.

Suspended: Karl Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans).