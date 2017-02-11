Spurs must end Anfield jinx to put pressure on Chelsea

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in action against Hull.

If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool this evening.

Victory in the late kick-off would see Spurs cut Chelsea’s lead to six points before the Blues travel tomorrow to face a Burnley side who are proving formidable at home this season.

Tottenham have lost five and drawn three of their last eight league matches with Liverpool.

The last time they returned from Anfield with three points was in 2011 and before that it was way back in 1993.

With Liverpool’s title ambitions effectively over after they picked up only three points from the last 15 available it could be the perfect time for the Spurs to improve that record.

Conversely, it could be just the kind of fixture Liverpool need to remedy a malaise which has turned up the heat on manager Juergen Klopp for the first time since he took over in 2015.

While the perception, until recently, was that Liverpool have moved forward under the German coach, his record after 54 league games is identical to that of his predecessor Brendan Rodgers – won 26, drawn 16, lost 12.

“In a few days we have an opportunity to play football and we can show then that we are ready for all the other games, because it’s Tottenham, who are a top team,” Klopp said after a 2-0 defeat by Hull City last weekend that left them fifth, 13 points behind Chelsea.

Spurs have the best defensive record in the league with only 16 goals conceded but will be without two key components of their backline today with central defender Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and left-back Danny Rose (knee) still injured.

Chelsea will be wary of a trip to Burnley who have gathered 28 of their 29 points this season at Turf Moor.

“We believe we can beat Chelsea. Our home form has been unbelievable,” Burnley’s former Manchester United defender Michael Keane said.

“They are in for a tough game.”

Liverpool are not the only side whose title challenge has collapsed. Arsenal’s consecutive defeats by Watford and Chelsea have left them down in fourth and the fans grumbling.

Manager Arsene Wenger, the focus for much of the angst, will again be in the stands when his side host Hull in today’s early game as he completes a four-match touchline ban.

Manchester United, unbeaten in 15 straight league games, have seen their hopes of muscling into the top four frustrated by three draws in four matches, although they host Watford buoyed by last weekend’s 3-0 win at champions Leicester City.

Third-placed Manchester City, three spots and four points above United, travel to fading Bourne-mouth on Monday.

Leicester face a huge match at fellow strugglers Swansea City tomorrow having fallen within a point of the bottom three.

UK football fixtures...

Premier League

Arsenal vs Hull City - 13.30

Liverpool vs Tottenham - 18.30

Man. United vs Watford

M’Boro vs Everton

Stoke vs Crystal Palace

Sunderland vs Southampton

West Ham vs West Brom

Tomorrow

Burnley vs Chelsea - 14.30

Swansea vs Leicester City - 17.00

Monday

Bournemouth vs Man. City - 21.00

Standings: Chelsea 59; Tottenham 50; Man. City 49; Arsenal 47; Liverpool 46; Man. United 45; Everton 40; West Brom 36; West Ham 31; Watford 30; Stoke City, Burnley 29; Southampton 27; Bournemouth 26; M’Boro, Leicester, Swansea 21; Hull 20; Crystal Palace, Sunderland 19.

The Championship

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town

Brighton vs Burton Albion

Derby County vs Bristol City

Fulham vs Wigan Athletic

Leeds United vs Cardiff City

Norwich vs Nottm Forest

Preston NE vs Brentford

QPR vs Huddersfield Town

Reading vs Barnsley

Rotherham vs Blackburn

Wolves vs Newcastle - 18.30

Leading standings: Newcastle 62; Brighton 61; Reading 56; Huddersfield 55; Leeds 54; Sheffield Wed. 49; Norwich 47; Derby 46.

Scottish Premier

Dundee vs Kilmarnock

Scottish Cup – Fifth round

Ayr United vs Clyde

Celtic vs Inverness - 13.15

Dunfermline vs Hamilton

East Fife vs St Mirren

Ross County vs Aberdeen

St Johnstone vs Partick

Tomorrow

Hearts vs Hibernian - 13.30

Rangers vs Morton

Note: Kick-offs 16.00 unless stated.