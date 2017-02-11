Sporting briefs

Friendly: Brazil will play Argentina in an international friendly on June 9 in Australia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said. “The stage for the game will be the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an arena with a capacity for 100,000 people,” the CBF said. South America’s two most high profile teams frequently play friendly matches in neutral venues.

West Brom: Jonny Evans and Claudio Yacob are ready to return for West Brom’s trip to West Ham. Defender Evans has missed the last five games with a calf problem while Yacob was sidelined for the 1-0 win over Stoke with the club concerned he had appendicitis. The midfielder required hospital treatment but the problem was not as bad as first feared and is expected to be in the travelling squad.

Ayew: Jordan Ayew features in the Swansea squad for the first time against Leicester tomorrow. Ayew joined from Aston Villa last month, but the forward has been away with Ghana at the African Nations Cup and only met his new team-mates this week. Ki Sung-yueng (knee) and Jefferson Montero (hamstring) are definitely ruled out, while Leon Britton might also be missing with a recurrence of a calf problem.

Lovren: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren remains a doubt for the visit of top-four rivals Tottenham. The centre-back missed last weekend’s defeat at Hull with a knee injury and has not trained all week while likely back-up Ragnar Klavan has spent six days in bed with an infection which led him to be absent at the KCOM Stadium.

Caceres: Southampton manager Claude Puel is keen to wrap up a deal for defender Martin Caceres. The Uruguayan defender said: “In the next few days we see if he can bring something for the squad and if he signs. He is an international player and his quality and his spirit can be interesting. For the moment the priority is that he can sign for Southampton. But for the moment it’s not the reality.”

In England: Championship – Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham 3-0. League One – Newport vs Doncaster 0-0.