Qormi win to regain second spot

Qormi 2

Mqabba 0

Qormi scored a goal in each half to overcome promotion rivals Mqabba at the Tedesco Stadium.

For Brian Spiteri’s side it was their first win after four successive draws and have now moved back to second spot on 34 points, one adrift of Naxxar, who played a game less.

Mqabba came close after six minutes when Paul Chimezie headed over from a Luke Vella Critien cross.

The Reds were unlucky minutes later when Michael Borg’s shot from a free-kick came off the post.

Borg remained dangerous from set-pieces and on 27 minutes he was denied by Jamie Azzopardi.

The game remained evenly balanced with Qormi regaled with an opener on the stroke of half-time.

Mqabba defender Vella Critien’s backheader surprised goalkeeper Jonathan Debono with the ball rolling into the net.

Qormi grew in stature in the second half and on 70 minutes Lawrence Chiedozie’s shot just missed the upright.

But on 75 minutes, Qormi put the game to bed when Michael Camilleri beat Debono with a crisp shot.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, D. Vukovic, Q. Bregman, O. Sidibe, C. Farrugia, M. Barbara, D. Medic (N. Ojuola), L. Chiedozie, M. Camilleri (A. Cassar), A. Abela, B. Grech (T. Gusman).

Mqabba: J. Debono, D. Azzopardi (J. Nwoba), M. Bonnici, K. Cutajar, L. Vella Critien, B. Muscat, M. Borg, P. Chimezie (K. Azzopardi), L. Micallef, G. Adamovic, L. Casha.

Referee: Eman Grech.

Best Player: Lawrence Chiedozie (Qormi).

Sirens 1

Żebbuġ Rangers 2

Żebbuġ Rangers survived the second-half dismissal of Shaun Borg to come from behind and beat Sirens at the Tedesco Stadium.

The win boosted the Rangers survival hopes as they are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Żebbuġ threatened first on 22 minutes when Tomislav Trebovac’s effort finished just wide while at the other end Christian Caruana headed over from close in.

Sirens gradually took control and forged ahead on 37 minutes.

Robert Vaduva released Caruana who beat Żebbuġ goalkeeper Julian Azzopardi from routine distance.

The Rangers were reduced to ten men on 54 minutes when Borg was dismissed for dissent.

But despite being a man down they drew level on the hour. Matthew Bartolo deviated the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear Rafael Da Silva Gomes’s cross.

On 78 minutes Żebbuġ scored what proved to be the winner. Trebovac’s effort was palmed away by Vella and in came Demba Toure to slot the ball home.

Sirens also finished with ten men when Caruana was dismissed for a second booking.

Sirens: J.M. Vella, M. Bartolo, D. Sant (C. Newuche), L. Gabrieli, L. Zammit, J.N. Azzopardi, C. McLaren (I. Curmi), L. Grech (M. Ciantar), D. Agius, C. Caruana, R. Vaduva.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi,, M. Borda, R. Attard (J.P. Formosa)(R. Bajada), S. Borg, A. Micallef, A. Curmi, T. Trebovac, R. Da Silva Gomes, M. Rodrigues Britto (D. Toure), C. Gauci, C. Psaila.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri

Best Player: Tomislav Trebovac (Żebbuġ Rangers).

Fgura 0

Senglea 4

Fgura: B. Bartolo, J. Barbara, K. Vella, C. Ciantar (D. Agius), D. Aquilina (C. Fenech), M. Caruana, C. Frendo, M. Gauci, E. Okpokwu, R. Junior de Fex Marriaga (W. Jadean), M.L. Barbosa.

Senglea: J, Martinelli, K. Farrugia, K. Tanti, M. Borg, J. Farrugia, P. Doffo, G. Muscat (M. Del Negro), T. Vella (R. Dalli), M. De Sousa Dias, P. Sammut (H. Vella), J. Cabral.

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Scorers: Tanti 22, Cabral 66, 76, 88.

Best player: Juninho Cabral (Senglea Athletic).