McDonalds series kicks off in Żurrieq

Nine nurseries will take part in an U-11 festival at the Żurrieq football ground. Photo: Domenic Aquilina

Building on the success of the first set of McDonalds FootballPlus For Kids Festivals, held last year, the inaugural event from this year’s series will take place at the Żurrieq football ground tomorrow.

Nine nurseries will be participating in the opening festival for U-11 teams – hosts Żurrieq, Birżebbuġa, Lija/Iklin, Melita, Msida, Qormi, Safi, San Ġwann and Valletta.

Three more U-11 festivals will be held over the coming months with the campaign reaching a climax on May 1 when the final event is staged at the Victor Tedesco Stadium, Ħamrun.

The other festivals before the final are scheduled for Mġarr (March 19), Żebbuġ (April 9) and Dingli (April 23).

This educational programme for boys and girls was launched last year by the Malta FA in conjunction with the Youth FA and the backing of sponsors McDonalds.

The four principal aims of the festivals are growth and retention among the younger generations, promotion of the local game, improve the image of football, and, the development of better players.

Apart from giving children an opportunity to enjoy themselves, these festivals also feature numerous activities, such as educational and cultural tours to specific sites at the hosting locality, football health and safety tips, etc.

The social theme at Żurrieq tomorrow will be Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.