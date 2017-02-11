German FA want Dortmund south stand ban, fine

The German football association (DFB) yesterday demanded a one-match ban for Borussia Dortmund fans from their south stand and a 100,000 euro fine after crowd trouble in several games including last week’s win over RB Leipzig.

The DFB’s control committee said it had proposed the stand closure and fine given that Dortmund were repeat offenders and had received a suspended sentence last July.

Fans last week unfurled banners attacking Leipzig, owned by energy drink makers Red Bull, as well as their sports director Ralf Rangnick and Red Bull owner Dieter Mateschitz.

“Slaughter the bulls,” read one, “Beer instead of soda” read another in reference to Leipzig’s owner.

Dortmund fans lit flares during the game, while outside the 80,000-seat stadium some fans attacked arriving Leipzig supporters. They had also caused trouble in three other matches this season.

Dortmund won the game, but club bosses repeatedly apologised to Leipzig for their fans’ behaviour.