MFA’s red card to journalists

The last Malta Football Association council meeting held late last month had a very significant item on its agenda. The matter came up for discussion after member club representatives were informed about a series of proposals dealing with the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults.

The debate that ensued was very enlightening and the points that emerged were, as expected, reported prominently on television and both the electronic and print media.

Unfortunately, there was more news coming from Ta’ Qali. The Malta FA decided to stop allowing media representatives to cover council meetings as they have been doing for years.

MFA president Norman Darmanin Demajo said the monthly gatherings will no longer be open for journalists and, instead, press briefings will be held at the end of each sitting, to give an account of what had been discussed and communicate any decisions made.

This latest development was unexpected and, in fact, took many by surprise. Strangely, however, there was little reaction to this move by the media in general and sports writers in particular.

A variety of interesting topics regarding the popular game are regularly discussed during MFA council meetings and the doors had always been open to the media without any conditions or restrictions on reporting being imposed, as it should be.

The system was deemed a healthy exercise, putting other ‘closed’ organisations to shame and contributing to and, indeed, maintaining a strong and healthy rapport between all parties involved in the running of the sport and the media.

That had been normal practice for decades without any interruptions and under different administrations. All media houses were not only regularly invited to attend the council meetings but the MFA also extended to them all possible facilities and available data/documents, including the agenda and topics for discussion days in advance to make their life easier and ensure the Malta FA remains as close to the sporting public as possible. It also ensured that the correct information, free from speculation, would be reported.

As things stand now, the MFA will decide itself what should be communicated to the public, when and how.

When announcing this latest development to club delegates last month, Mr Darmanin Demajo gave very little details to substantiate his stand on the matter. It is pertinent to ask at this stage whether the rest of the executive committee had been aware of the decision.

What really motivated the MFA to take such a drastic measure barring the media from council meetings remains unclear and the least Mr Darmanin Demajo can do is put all cards on the table.

True, not all media outlets covered the lengthy council meetings on a regular basis but they were there when matters of certain importance were on the agenda.

The media plays a key role in promoting sporting activities, particularly where football is involved. Thus, denying reporters access to meetings where the very future of the game in Malta could be discussed may not have been the best option for the Malta FA.

Of course, they have every right to set their own policies but, to quote what Magistrate Francesco Depasquale said in a libel suit against Mr Darmanin Demajo by his predecessor, it as an association of national importance.

In that case, Mr Darmanin Demajo argued for openness, which is diametrically opposed to the decision to bar the press from council meetings.