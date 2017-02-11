Company briefs

STM is recycling 58 per cent of its water at the Kirkop site, it was reported in the company’s group annual Sustainability Report for 2015.

The company invested $505,000 in 2015 to increase its deionised water production and recovery capacity. This included a microfiltration plant with an ion exchange system and a mixed bed and filter press.

Ryanair launches multi-trip travel insurance

Ryanair has launched a new annual multi-trip travel insurance service on the Ryanair.com website.

Launched in partnership with Europ Assistance, the new service offers customers cover whenever they travel on an unlimited number of European trips, of up to 28 days each in duration.

Multi-trip insurance follows the successful launch of Ryanair Car Hire, Ryanair Rooms and Ryanair Holidays, and is the latest digital innovation delivered by Ryanair Labs, under the Always Getting Better programme.

Maltese surnames for Magro Brothers’ kunserva

This year, tins of Three Hills brand Kunserva – Fil-Qalb tal-Maltin will be featuring a set of 60 most common surnames of the Maltese islands.

Each can is adorned with information about the origins of the surname, when it was first documented in the Maltese islands and an explanation about its coat of arms.

This extensive research was carried out by Joe Borg, a genealogist with over 20 years’ experience in Maltese heraldry, and Simon Mercieca, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Arts, University of Malta, specialising in family name research and genealogy.

The coats of arms for the 60 surnames date back to the early 1800s. These were all hand-painted drawings found in the library of the Agostinian Friars in Rabat. Photography of the coats of arms was entrusted to Daniel Cilia, a renowned Maltese photographer, by kind permission of the friars.

Over the past 10 years, Magro Brothers has endeavoured to give added value to its Three Hills Brand kunserva cans by depicting traditional Maltese recipes using the product, including photos of the Maltese islands from the 1930s and providing information about popular feasts and their patron saints.

Accreditation for Gutenberg

Gutenberg Printed Carton Packaging has obtained British Retail Consortium (BRC) accreditation on packaging, with an A grade obtained.

The accreditation certifies that Gutenberg is using all the necessary production processes and materials to guarantee the necessary hygiene level in producing non-food and secondary food printed and folded carton packaging.

Increasing demand for BOV motor financing

Bank of Valletta reports that over the past months, applications for financing, particularly in relation to motor vehicles, are on the increase.

This was confirmed by Alan Micallef, head consumer finance, who said the bank offered a very competitive interest rate of 4.99 per cent and a loan term extended over a period of seven years.

Bank of Valletta also introduced free life cover on all new consumer loans, including motor loans, and extended the scope of its BOV Eco Personal Loan so that it can also be used to financepurchase of electric, hybrid and energy-efficient vehicles.