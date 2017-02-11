BOV shares reach a nine-year high

The Malta Stock Exchange index recouped last week’s losses as it gained 0.4 per cent, to close the week at 4,734.735 points.

Trading in the equity market was spread across 17 equities of which gainers and losers tallied at six while the remaining five closed unchanged. Total turnover was just short of €1.1 million.

Trading in Bank of Valletta plc shares was spread across 48 trades. The combined value of these trades of €471,000, amounted to over 43 per cent of total trading. The price at the end of the week read €2.189 – a fresh nine-year high closing price.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares also had a strong weekly performance as a total of 113,347 shares spread over 26 transactions, pushed its price up by two per cent, to close at €2.06.

Lombard Bank Malta plc was another active banking equity – three trades worth over €32,600 forced its price to decline by 1.8 per cent, to close at €2.24.

A total of 2,370 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares changed hands over four deals, as its price fell by 1.4 per cent, to settle at the €7.20 price tag.

Elsewhere, low trading in the equity of Tigné Mall plc led to a 0.1 per cent gain, to close at €1.121.

Despite a higher trading volume, the share price of Malta Inter­national Airport plc was quite similar as eight trades worth almost €60,000 pushed its price up by a slight 0.1 per cent, to close at €4.032.

On Tuesday, Malta International Airport plc announced its traffic figures for the month of January.

The company exceeded the 300,000-passenger mark for the first time. Hosting precisely 301,289 passengers in January, the airport’s traffic for the month increased by 27.3 per cent or an increase of 64,699 over the same month last year.

This growth was registered on the back of an upturn in both aircraft movements and seat capacity, which grew by 22.1 per cent and 27.7 per cent, respectively.

Enhanced connectivity to markets such as Germany, Spain and Italy contributed to this growth.

On the contrary, Medserv plc’s share price eased 0.1 per cent lower as a consequence of two trades worth €24,000. The price at the end of the final trading session for the week read €1.599.

Malta Properties Company plc shares closed the week as the top gainers overall while Malita Investments plc shares headed the list of fallers. The former appreciated by 3.8 per cent over thin volume, to close at €0.552 while Malita saw 107,066 shares change hands, to lose 3.9 per cent and settle at €0.81.

A similar performance was witnessed in the shares of GO plc and Maltapost plc.

GO plc witnessed 23,200 shares changing hands over six deals registering a decline of 0.6 per cent to close at €3.43.

Trading in Maltapost plc shares just exceeded €10,000 in total as its share price declined by 0.5 per cent, to close at the €2.039 price level.

RS2 Software plc shares recouped by 0.3 per cent over two deals of 10,500 shares. The price at the end of Thursday’s session read €1.765.

Trading was also witnessed in the shares of Mapfre Middlesea plc, International Hotel Invest­­­ments plc, Plaza Centres plc, FIMBank plc and MIDI plc.

Despite this activity, their respective closing prices failed to experience any movement.

Last Wednesday, the Treasury announced the prices of the first Maltese Government issuance for 2017 of €130 million Malta Government Stocks – subject to an overallotment of €90 million.

The 1.4 per cent MGS 2023 (III) was priced at €104.00, having a yield to maturity of 0.788 per cent, the 1.5 per cent MGS 2027 (I) was priced at €100.50 having a yield to maturity of 1.448 per cent and the 2.2 per cent MGS 2035 (I) at €100.25 having a yield to maturity of 2.184 per cent. Applications are now available and will close on Wednesday, February 15 at 5pm, or earlier at the discretion of the Accountant General.

Elsewhere, the sovereign debt market performance leaned towards the positive end. Total trading amounted to €7.1 million spread over 23 issues, of which 19 appreciated and only four declined. The 4.1 per cent MGS 2034 (I) experienced the highest gain of one per cent, as the issue closed at €129.85.

On the corporate debt front, total turnover was €900,000, spread across 23 issues – three headed north, eight declined, while the vast majority closed unchanged. The largest decline was recorded in the 7.15 per cent Mediterranean Investments Holding plc GBP 2015-2017 as it slumped by five per cent, to close at €95.05.

