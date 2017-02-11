Polish Prime Minister is flown to Warsaw after car crash

The accident happened about 6.30 pm on Friday in the town of Oswiecim, southern Poland - Szydlo's home town.

Officials said Szydlo was travelling in the second car in a convoy along the town's main road when a car drove into Szydlo's black Audi limousine, causing it to hit a tree.

Two security officials were also injured in the accident.

Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek told the news agency PAP that Szydlo's injuries were not serious and was conscious but that she was undergoing a precautionary examination in a hospital.

She was later flown to Warsaw for more medical tests. "Fortunately, nothing bad happened," he said

The state broadcaster TVP published an image of her limousine, with the front of the car bashed in.

Sebastian Glen, a police spokesman, said the car that hit the prime minister's car was a small Fiat driven by a 21-year-old man who was sober. He said Szydlo, the driver and a security officer were taken to a nearby hospital.

Oswiecim is best known to the world by its German name, Auschwitz. It is the town where Nazi Germany ran the death camp in occupied Poland during World War II and today is the site of a memorial and museum that draws large numbers of visitors.

It was the second accident involving a convoy that Szydlo was travelling in.

In November, several vehicles in a Polish government convoy collided during a state visit to Israel. Szydlo was not in one of those that collided but two other Polish officials had minor injuries.

Separately, Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz escaped uninjured from an eight-car collision in January.

Poland's interior minister Mariusz Blaszczak has called an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Government Protection Office, which protects and drives Prime Minister Szydlo and other top government figures.