Greek city prepares to evacuate 75,000 people to defuse unexploded WWII bomb

Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki are making arrangements to evacuate about 75,000 people from three neighbourhoods ahead of efforts to defuse a 227-kilograms unexploded Second World War bomb.
Bomb disposal experts are to tackle the device, which is buried beneath a petrol station at a depth of 5.5 metres, on Sunday.
The operation is expected to last about six hours.
Authorities said Thessaloniki's long-distance bus terminal, which is in the area, will remain shut during the operation.
Trains will also stop running to and from the city, as the main railway line passes through the exclusion zone.
About 1,000 police and 300 volunteers are expected to help in the evacuation, said Thessaloniki's deputy governor Voula Patoulidou.
