Advert
Friday, February 10, 2017, 15:02 by

PA

Germany seeks to reduce child benefit paid to EU migrants

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Germany is seeking the flexibility to adjust child benefits for European Union migrants, which could mean less money for thousands of foreigners working in the country.

Citizens of other EU countries who work in Germany are entitled to child benefits even if their children live in another EU nation - an issue that has prompted criticism from nationalist parties.

A spokeswoman for the finance ministry said the proposed bill would adjust payments for migrants' children living outside Germany to take account of the cost of living in that country.

Friederike von Tiesenhausen said the bill was "at an early stage" and would require a change in EU law first.

German daily Bild reported the move could save Germany €160 million each year.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. TV gardening expert jailed for filming...

  2. Explosion at French atomic plant - no...

  3. Germany to take its gold stash home...

  4. US judges uphold travel ban suspension,...

  5. Trump's Supreme Court nominee blasts...

  6. IS suspects planned 'sensational' attack...

  7. Power outage fuels growing Australian...

  8. 11 detained in Belgian anti-terror raids

  9. Hungary to put asylum seekers in border...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed