Resilient Malta beat Lithuania

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

MALTA 1

C. Zammit 54’



LITHUANIA 0

Malta ended their match against 87th-ranked Lithuania with a 1-0 victory, which will definitely give a boost to the team ahead of next month’s international assignment in Cyprus, for the Aphrodite Cup.



Malta could have easily taken the lead if it was not for their several goal scoring opportunities missed in the early minutes of the game.

After 13 minutes, Shona Zammit struck a free-kick from the edge of the area but Lithuania’s goalkeeper cleared the danger.

Apollon player Rachel Cuschieri tried her luck from close range, but her effort was once again saved by Greta Kaselyte.

On the 16th minute, Brenda Borg squandered a spectacular chance, when her lob went over the crossbar.

Zammit was again protagonist on 20 minutes when she triggered a shot just inside the box, but could not divert the ball into the net.

Nonetheless, the Maltese managed to score the decisive goal in the 54th minute when Charlene Zammit converted a penalty after Simona Velicktaite had touched the ball with her hands in the box.

Lithuania replied in the 70th minute when Vestina Neverdauskaite hit a calibrated shot but Rachel Borg was alert to avert the danger.

The Maltese resilience proved to be too much for the Lithuanians, as Mark Gatt’s side collected the victory.