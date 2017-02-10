Advert
Friday, February 10, 2017, 13:27 by

Gianluca Lia

Resilient Malta beat Lithuania

Women's national team run out as deserved winners

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

MALTA 1
C. Zammit 54’

LITHUANIA 0

Malta ended their match against 87th-ranked Lithuania with a 1-0 victory, which will definitely give a boost to the team ahead of next month’s international assignment in Cyprus, for the Aphrodite Cup.

Malta could have easily taken the lead if it was not for their several goal scoring opportunities missed in the early minutes of the game.

After 13 minutes, Shona Zammit struck a free-kick from the edge of the area but Lithuania’s goalkeeper cleared the danger.

Apollon player Rachel Cuschieri tried her luck from close range, but her effort was once again saved by Greta Kaselyte.

On the 16th minute, Brenda Borg squandered a spectacular chance, when her lob went over the crossbar.

Zammit was again protagonist on 20 minutes when she triggered a shot just inside the box, but could not divert the ball into the net.

Nonetheless, the Maltese managed to score the decisive goal in the 54th minute when Charlene Zammit converted a penalty after Simona Velicktaite had touched the ball with her hands in the box.

Lithuania replied in the 70th minute when Vestina Neverdauskaite hit a calibrated shot but Rachel Borg was alert to avert the danger.

The Maltese resilience proved to be too much for the Lithuanians, as Mark Gatt’s side collected the victory.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Manchester United posts 18% rise in...

  2. 2017 series kicks off on Sunday at...

  3. Juventus see off Crotone to go seven...

  4. Malta's women team fall at the hands of...

  5. An exciting league game from the early 1950s

  6. FA chairman will quit if reform...

  7. Barca appeal Suarez suspension from final

  8. Mosta winger Priso banned for two matches

  9. UEFA’s Ceferin to push on with reforms,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed