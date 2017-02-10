Today’s sport
Football
Centenary Stadium: Women’s friendly 11am Malta vs Lithuania.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 2pm Sirens vs Żebbuġ; 4.15pm Qormi vs Mqabba.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division One 3pm Fgura United vs Senglea Athletic.
Sirens Ground: BOV Division Two 3pm Siġġiewi vs St George’s.
Gozo Stadium: GFA Division One 6pm Victoria Hotspurs vs Nadur Youngsters; 8pm Għajnsielem vs Xagħra United.
Sta Luċija: IASC league 8.30am Rovers United vs Birżebbuġa Tigers; 9.45am Senglea Youngsters vs Marsa Trinity; 11am Floriana Ajax vs Msida Red Stars.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali (pavilion 2): U-14 Boys 9am Starlites vs Luxol; 10.30am Depiro vs Gżira Athleta; noon Siġġiewi vs Starlites B.
Ta’ Qali (pavilion 1): U-14 Girls 9am Starlites Fortizza vs Hibernians; 10.30am Depiro vs Siġġiewi; noon Eurobasket vs Gżira Athleta Louis Borg Cup women 2.45pm Athleta vs Starlites. (Men) 4.30pm Floriana MCP vs Gżira Athleta.
