Over €2.5m for athletes’ preparation

Sport Malta and the Maltese Olympic Committee (MOC) yesterday signed a financial agreement that will see the governing body for elite sport receiving over €2.5 million in technical assistance for the next four years.

Chris Agius, the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport, described the agreement as ‘historic’ and told reporters that the financial grant will ensure the MOC can plan better for their international commitments over the next four years.

“The money being pledged in this agreement is the highest ever to be awarded to a sporting governing body and is spread over a whole Olympic quadriennial... it’s historic,” Agius said.

“The MOC will be in a better position to give its athletes the ideal technical preparation ahead of participation in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the 2019 and 2021 GSSEs and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Agius said that apart from the €2.5 million pledged in the agreement, the deal also entails that the MOC receives annual assistance to be specifically used for young athletes with a potential to represent the country in the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe, which could be staged on our shores.

Julian Pace Bonello, the MOC president, thanked the authorities and Sport Malta in particular for their constant support.

“This agreement is the result of a healthy relationship that has developed between the MOC and Sport Malta during the last four years,” Pace Bonello said.

“This financial package provides us with a steady platform not only to ensure that our athletes are adequately prepared for impending international commitments, but also to make long-term plans, stepping up preparations for the GSSE 2023 which we intend to host.

“In fact, we have already discussed the matter with NOC officials from other GSSE countries and they pledged their support towards our plans to have the Games here in our country in six years’ time.

“Our bid will be presented officially during the 2019 GSSE in Montenegro.”