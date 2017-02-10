Malta U-23 side to defend Euro title in Blackpool

The Malta U-23 national team with Malta Pool Federation general secretary Vincent Degiorgio.

The Maltese national U-23 team will be looking to retain the European Championship title for a third time running next week when playing in the prestigious tournament in Blackpool, England.

The side will be composed of Ryan Pisani, Dejan Grech, Ryan Falzon and Dylan Cassar.

In 2015, the Maltese youth side won the championship at home and last year they repeated the feat in France.

Besides the U-23 team, in Blackpool the Malta Pool Association will also field a team in the Open category and two sides in the tournament for Masters (over 50s).

Anton Cuschieri, Antoine Aquilina, Johann Attard, Kevin Mercieca, Chris Tabone and Phillip Zammit will represent the country in the Open tournament.

Brian Grech, Ray Caruana, Marcel Micallef and Joe Aquilina will play for Malta veterans ‘A’ and Tonio Mifsud, Domenic Camilleri and Twanny Mifsud in the ‘B’ side.

During the tournament, to be played between February 12 and 17, the Maltese players will be under the charge of officials Carmel Cilia and Vincent Degiorgio.

All players at the European Championship will also figure in the competition for singles apart from the teams’ format.

In Blackpool, Degiorgio will be seeking another term as treasurer at the European Pool Federation.

Degiorgio, the Malta Pool Association general secretary, has been occupying the post for the last 16 years.