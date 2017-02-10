Advert
Events for 2017 planned

The Malta Cruising Club have just held their annual general meeting at Fort St Angelo during which a new committee was elected for the 2017 term.

Wilfred Sultana will be the Commodore and Austin Calleja and Victor Taliana secretary and treasurer, respectively. The committee also includes Johann J. Cuschieri, Winston Urpani and Brian Darmanin as members.

This year’s meeting was characterised with a touch of historical extract where following the agenda procedure and elections those present were hosted to a guided tour of Fort St Angelo.

Meanwhile, a programme of club activities for the first six months of the year is being drawn up by the administration where, besides a variety of shore events, an appealing set of cruising meetings in local waters as well as to Sicily and beyond are envisaged.

