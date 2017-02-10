The competition section of the Valletta International Piano Festival kicks off today.

The festival is dedicated to the performance and teaching of classical music of the highest standard. Young aspiring concert pianists, teachers, amateurs and piano lovers of all ages, from all over the world, are invited to participate in this inspiring and unique one-week festival.

Its goal is that of providing the best learning experience for everyone by combining an intensive educational programme with an outstanding concert series presented by world-class classical pianists.

The first leg of the competition takes place today and tomorrow from 10am to 7pm. On Sunday, the second round will be held between 10am and 2pm. All sessions take place at St James Cavalier in Valletta.

The festival will come to an end with a grand gala closing concert on Sunday featuring all the winners of the Valletta International Piano Competition 2017. Pianists of various nationalities will perform renowned pieces from a repertoire ranging from the baroque to the contemporary. The concert is being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta at 5pm.

■ Entrance to all events is against a donation to EPTA Malta.