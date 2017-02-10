Feast of St Paul

Various activities will be held today at Valletta and Rabat to mark the feast day. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Today marks the feast day of Malta’s patron saint, Paul.

Held in honour of the shipwreck of St Paul, recorded in Acts 28, in AD 60, the feast marks the arrival of St Paul to Malta when a storm blew his vessel on to the island’s shores as he was on his way to Rome from Jerusalem. According to tradition, St Paul established the first Christian community locally.

Various activities will be held today in Valletta to mark the occasion, starting with a traditional gun salute at noon re-enacted by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna at the Battery situated under the Upper Barrakka Gardens. This will be followed by a traditional band march featuring the Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette at around 1pm, popularly known as ‘Marċ tas-Siegħa’ (the one o’clock march), which parades through the main streets of the capital city.

Thousands of paper confetti are thrown from balconies to add to the merriment, together with the cheering and singing of the crowds.

In the afternoon at 3.45pm Mass is held in English led by Canon Magister Carmelo Busuttil. A procession follows at around 6pm featuring the flags of the confraternities with their respective crosses and lanterns, the canons, priests, friars, mace bearer, altar-boys, cape bearers and reliquaries. The statue carried in the procession is a masterpiece sculptured in wood by renowned artist Melchiorre Gafà.

Festivities will also be taking place in Rabat, starting with a sung Mass at the parish church at 9am. This will be animated by the Salve Pater Paule choir and will be followed by prayer in St Paul’s Grotto under the church. This will be broadcast on state television channel TVM.

In collaboration with Heritage Malta, the Catacombs of St Paul just up the road from the church will also be open.

At 10am, the Rabat Scouts will lead a parade through the streets of the town.