Announcements

BALDACCHINO. On February 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, EVA née Micallef, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emanuel, her three children Dennis and wife Grace, Andrew and wife Rita, Mary and husband Raymond Sciberras, her beloved grandchildren Sarah and husband Francesco, Alexia, Maria, Rebecca, Thrisa, Mark, Andre, Matthew and their fiancés, her great-grandchild Calvin, her sister Carmena and husband Joe, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, February 11, at 8am for St Bartholomew parish church, Għargħur, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Għargħur Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Marigold Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GUSMAN. On Sunday, February 5, at St Catherine Home, Attard, ANNIE, née Cassar, widow of Henry, passed away peacefully, aged 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her cherished children Enzo and his wife Carmen, Mary and her husband Lawrence Barry, George and his wife Vivianne, her brother Francis and his wife Ann, her sister-in-law Helen widow of her brother Charles, her grandchildren Johanna, Christian, Alan, Greta and her husband Christopher Piskoroski, Gabriella and her husband Antoine Galea, her great-grandchildren Skyler, Jacob, Diego, Summer Rose and Emily, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 at 9am at Attard parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the Dominican Sisters and staff of St Catherine Home for their long, loving and dedicated care as well as the Legion of Mary for their support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On February 9, MARY ROSE, née Spiteri Sinerco, passed away peacefully. She left behind her loving family: her husband Vincent C. Zammit, her children Nathalie Ellul, Ivan and Mario and his partner Shirley, her grandchildren Fiorella, Sabrina and her husband Cole, Samuel and Nikki Lee, her great-grandchildren Miah, Leah and Chloé, her brother Edwin Spiteri and his wife Mary, together with all her relatives in Australia, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, Paola, at 2.30pm, tomorrow, Saturday, February 11.

In Memoriam

ABELA SCOLARO – MARGARET. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Forever loved and missed by her children Lino, Ophelia, Anna and John and their families.

BONELLO. Precious memories of MARY, née Cole, a most beloved mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Jennifer and Shirley, her in-laws Margaret and Ivan, her grandchildren Carl, Francesca, Julian and Annelise and their spouses. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 8.30am at the Chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan.

CUSCHIERI – OSCAR. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and grandchildren and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Mina, children Elaine and Alec, Sarah and Alex, and grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

MIZZI – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his wife Mabel, his sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

SCERRI – VICTOR. In ever loving memory, on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his beloved wife Anna Maria, his son Vinicio and his wife Brigida, his daughter Loredana, his sister Maria, and his granddaughters Laura and Alessandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – MARY. Remembering with deepest love a dear mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her death. Mafine, Cecilia, Teresa, James, Dorothy, David and Christopher.