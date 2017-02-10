India villagers knit jumbo jumpers to keep elephants warm

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Indian conservationist group Wildlife SOS has come up with an innovative solution to help elephants cope with northern Uttar Pradesh's chilly winters - knitting jumbo jumpers for them.

The NGO is working with village women to knit the giant jumpers for the elephants housed at its local conservation centre in the holy Hindu town of Mathura.

Some of the jumpers are knitted by women in far-flung towns and brought to the centre for the final fit outs.

Uttar Pradesh experiences scorching summers, but winter temperatures drop to as low as 5-6 degrees Celsius with chilly winds sweeping across open swathes of land.