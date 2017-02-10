'Coffin homes' help Hong Kong residents save on rent

Many Hong Kong residents are choosing to live in 'coffin homes' just big enough to fit a bed and small closet, as rent prices in the city reach an all-time high.

The government estimates that 200,000 people are living in the tiny homes, though civil society organisations say the number is much higher.

With housing in Hong Kong costing an average of $1,380 per square foot, the coffin homes, with an average rent of $250, offer significant savings in a city where just seven per cent of land is zoned for housing.

But tenants who want to save money must get used to the idea of living in what is effectively a closet, with living space of just 2 metres by 1.3 metres.

City officials acknowledge that Hong Kong has a housing problem and have pledged to build 280,000 additional public homes by 2027. But until then, many city dwellers will have to get used to going home to what is effectively a coffin.