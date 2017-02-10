Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with a legal expert's opinion that garnishee orders on the press should be banned.

The Malta Independent writes that the Economy and Finance Ministries have both failed to answer questions about Sai Mizzi Liang still earning €13,000 a month as envoy to China.

L-Orizzont writes that €64 million in EU funds have been allocated to redeveloping Mcast's Kordin campus and to building a new health centre in Paola.

In-Nazzjon leads with news of the European Federation of Journalists condemning Economy Minister Chris Cardona for having filed precautionary warrants for €46,000 in assets belonging to Daphne Caruana Galizia.