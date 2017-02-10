New police station for Marsascala, eight others are being refurbished

The Birżebbuġa police station which is being refurbished. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A new police station for Marsa­scala is in the pipeline while eight others are being embellished as part of an effort to modernise the police force at district level.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela yesterday visited ongoing works at the Birżebbuġa station, which include new utility services and facilities, better IT equipment and improved accessibility.

Due to the nature of works, the station will be closed down for the next four weeks. Apart from Birżebbuġa, other stations in Marsa­xlokk, Żabbar, Żejtun, Sliema, Msida, Cospicua and Fgura are in the process of being refurbished for a combined sum of €500,000.

At present there are 23 stations open on a 24-hour basis, with a number of others which are kept closed during certain times of day. Due to the fact that most of them are located in old buildings which were never intended for such purposes, some are not up to scratch.

Furthermore, Mr Abela said that for the last 25 years little had been done to improve their infrastructure and in some cases the premises were unfit for purpose – as in Marsascala. Plans were being drawn up to build a new one, he said.

The Home Affairs Minister said that, at district level, the number of officers in recent years has been increased and now account for over half the 2,000-strong force.