Friday, February 10, 2017, 17:22

More than 3,000 register as organ donors since December

More than 3,000 people have registered as organ donors since December, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

This, he said, had been possible through the participation of civil society which joined the government in its attempt to increase the number of registered donors.

He said that households will be receiving organ donation registration forms at home in the coming days.

An organ donors register was set up recently following the enactment of a law regulation organ donations.

 

