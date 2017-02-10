Ivorian’s German escapade cut short

An Ivorian man who had his asylum application in Malta rejected was yesterday accused of illegally leaving the country to travel to Germany.

Kofi Ani, 30, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the charge.

He travelled to Germany in June last year but was caught and transferred back to the island.

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera remanded the man in custody.

Inspector Darren Buhagiar from the immigration police prosecuted.

Trio caught with forged papers at airport

In separate cases, two men and a woman enjoying protection status in Italy were each given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to having forged identity documents.

Bekale Obam, 29, from Gabon, Saliou Diallo, 19, from Guineau and Anita Francis, 31, from Nigeria, were handed down a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

The two men were apprehended at Malta International Airport after arriving in Malta from Italy. The woman was caught trying to leave Malta on a flight to Rome.



Inspector Darren Buhagiar from immigration prosecuted. Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided the cases.

