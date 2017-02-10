Advert
Friday, February 10, 2017, 13:42 by

Kurt Sansone

Father admits to injuring son in water pump dispute

Suspended sentence and fine for 68-year-old Rabat man

A man from Rabat today pleaded guilty to injuring his son in the face after a family feud over a water pump got out of control.

Saviour Buttigieg, 68, was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for three years and fined €700. Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera also ordered the confiscation of his shotgun and barred him from holding a firearm licence for five years.

The accused injured his son after an altercation at the family farm in Rabat. Mr Buttigieg then followed his son outside with a shotgun in hand.

The incident happened yesterday morning with the police charging Mr Buttigieg of causing serious injuries to his son and threatening him with violence.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Daphne Caruana Galizia faces warrants to...

  2. Minister awards contracts to sons of...

  3. Pretend meter readers cutting off...

  4. European journalists to take Daphne...

  5. Busuttil promises to remove garnishee...

  6. Prime Minister challenges Simon Busuttil...

  7. Malta will fight government if it...

  8. After 152 years, a final checkout at the...

  9. Super 5 jackpot of €1.4 million won by...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed