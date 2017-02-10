Father admits to injuring son in water pump dispute

A man from Rabat today pleaded guilty to injuring his son in the face after a family feud over a water pump got out of control.

Saviour Buttigieg, 68, was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for three years and fined €700. Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera also ordered the confiscation of his shotgun and barred him from holding a firearm licence for five years.

The accused injured his son after an altercation at the family farm in Rabat. Mr Buttigieg then followed his son outside with a shotgun in hand.



The incident happened yesterday morning with the police charging Mr Buttigieg of causing serious injuries to his son and threatening him with violence.



Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted.