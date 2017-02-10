Crane topples over in Żebbiegħ, operator seriously injured

A crane operator working in Żebbiegħ was seriously injured this morning when the crane he was working in toppled over.

The 48-year-old Dingli man was working on a site at Triq il-Bidnija when the crane fell seven courses - approximately two metres - at around 8.30am. He managed to exit the crane cabin unassisted.

Civil Protection Department members were called to the scene to help the victim, who was then taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. Doctors have said his injuries are grievous.

Police are investigating further.