Friday, February 10, 2017, 13:46

Conditional discharge for molesting woman

Swieqi resident ordered to steer clear of victim

Marius Vamanu, 39, was ordered by the court to severe all contacts with a fellow Romanian woman after pleading guilty to threatening her last Wednesday.

Appearing before Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera this morning, Mr Vamanu, who lives in Swieqi, pleaded guilty of threatening and molesting the woman.

The court imposed a three-year protection order on the woman and handed Mr Vamanu a conditional discharge.

The magistrate warned the man that if he committed a crime within the next three years he would go to prison and ordered him to stop any contact, even through third parties, with the woman or her family.

Mr Vamanu claimed that he had lent the woman some money and wanted it back.

“If you have a civil claim against her go through the proper channels and speak to your lawyer but you must not molest the lady or get in touch with her,” the magistrate warned.

He was also fined €500.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted.

 

