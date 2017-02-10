Chris Cardona accepts prize on ministry's behalf in Switzerland

The Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business has been handed an award for 'Best International Finance Centre' at a ceremony in Switzerland.

The prize, at the 4th WealthBriefing Swiss Awards, was accepted by Economy Minister Chris Cardona at a ceremony held in Geneva.

"This International Finance centre has decisively risen to the challenge of pushing itself forward as a friendly and efficient place in which to do business, innovating on a number of fronts such as with its Family Business Act legislation that became law this year,” said ClearView Financial Media’s CEO Stephen Harris.

According to the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards website, Malta's Economy Ministry was the sole nominee in the category. Last year, the prize for 'Best International Finance Centre' went to British crown dependency of Guernsey.

Commenting on the prize, Dr Cardona said the award was "testament for the hard work that the ministry is committed in being a facilitator and a catalyst for the local economy.”