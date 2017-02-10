It is quite pointless, really, to argue with Michael Owen. He misses the point and is simply blinded by frustration and failure of the ‘remoaners’ to undermine the democratic will. Put simply: sour grapes.

The Supreme Court in the UK ruled that Parliament had to debate the terms for withdrawal from the EU, which, in the end, would still be flexible because you cannot rule on terms and conditions when you don’t know what the other side has to offer and it is sheer stupidity worthy only of Owen and his ilk to think otherwise.

The Supreme Court, in fact, even ruled that the government does not need the consent of Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales to trigger article 50.

I hope that’s now clear.