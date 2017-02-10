Insensitive attitude

Can someone from ARMS Ltd please explain why, after nearly a year, my account still does not bear my name. My husband died nearly one year ago in February.

I wrote to ARMS officially on May 30, 2016 forwarding a death certificate and a cheque for the payment of the water and electricity bill and giving the account details. I wrote to them a few days ago telling them that if they did not rectify this I would write to the Times of Malta.

Last Tuesday, when I wrote this letter, I received a message on their pre-printed forms via e-mail asking me to provide proof of my application. How dare they.

The proof I have is that the cheque, which was attached to the letter together with the death certificate, was presented to the bank on June 10, 2016. The bank has confirmed this to me. Thus, if they received the cheque then they surely must have received the letter and the death certificate too but chose to do nothing about it.

In their e-mail they state that every enquiry is dealt with. That is impossible. Moreover, on every account I have settled since May I have written a note telling them to bring their account records up to date and they have not.

Do they have any idea how upsetting receiving mail in my late husband’s name is? Are their systems so far behind and does anyone not have any emotional intelligence? What more proof do they want? Who is responsible for the training of these people?