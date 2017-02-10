Good tree management

Now that the walls and bastions of the Floriana land front are to be rehabilitated, quite a few trees and shrubs must be removed. The roots of those right next to or on the walls penetrate both the structures and the underlying rock, causing considerable damage.

It is not just Floriana, other Hospitaller buildings are seriously threatened as are many Victorian forts and even remnants of Roman towers. The widely-planted bougainvillea should also be removed along with all other climbers and scramblers.

Large trees, particularly those native to Malta, are usually protected. The choice, therefore, is whether to preserve the trees or the historical patrimony. As a tree lover myself, I share this dilemma but feel that historical buildings have priority. They cannot be replaced. Trees could – should – be planted elsewhere to compensate for those removed.

Considerable care should be taken in deciding where to plant trees in the first place because they can and cause damage. The authority trying to rehabilitate fortifications will not be the one deciding on which trees may go but a separate body whose remit is the preservation of trees. Where the two clash, a third authority needs to decide that a balanced decision is made.

The built national heritage is precious and irreplaceable. The usual knee-jerk response is to be expected from the few who wish to save the trees at any cost. Would any of them allow a fig tree to grow through the foundations of their home?

The proper management of trees requires a willingness to sacrifice some. Failing to accept the need to manage trees properly is counterproductive as this makes it unwise to ever plant any lest they outgrow their welcome.