Xewkija go three points clear as Oratory surprise Nadur

Oratory’s Sibi Gwar looking for openings against Nadur Youngsters.

Xewkija Tigers profited from Nadur Youngsters’ unexpected 4-2 defeat to Oratory Youths to overcome Kerċem Ajax 2-0 and go three points clear at the top of the GFA Division One standings.

The Tigers’ success matured during the first half when they scored twice without reply.

Dene Shields put Xewkija ahead after nine minutes. It was a landmark goal for the Scottish striker who became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 89 goals from 94 matches, one more than Mike Hili.

Shaun Bajada doubled Xewkija’s lead with a low shot just before half-time after Martin Hrubsa’s effort was blocked by the Kerċem rearguard.

The Ajax tried to force their way back on the restart but Xewkija held firm to preserve their lead.

The only negative for the Tigers was Shields’s red card on 78 minutes for a second booking.

Nadur were without their regular goalkeeper against Oratory Youths as half-fit duo Daniel Farrugia and Claudio Antunes were included among the substitutes.

The Youngsters opened the score on 37 minutes courtesy of a close-range strike by newcomer Shaun Attard. However, the Youths levelled the score two minutes later through Bartomeu Perello Palou.

Sibi Gwar hit two quick fire goals soon after the break to put Oratory in charge.

More woes followed for Nadur on 72 minutes as they conceded a fourth goal when Manuel Gauci curled his shot past the wall from a free-kick.

Nadur tried to mount a late rally but they only had an 84th-minute Ronaldo Da Silva goal to show for their efforts.

Għajnsielem kept alive their title hopes with a comfortable 4-0 win over Victoria Hotspurs.

The Blacks dominated the match and could have scored a more pronounced victory had it not been for some fine save from Hotspurs goalkeeper Adrian Parnis.

Chris Camilleri put Għajnsielem ahead on 15 minutes before he doubled the score from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Debutant Renan Telles made it 3-0 on 37 minutes and Emiliano Lattes sealed the victory with a fourth goal 11 minutes from time.

Għajnsielem had Jhon Jairo Sandoval Guarin sent off for a second caution.

In the other match, SK Victoria Wanderers lifted their hopes of retaining their top-flight status when they beat bottom-placed Xagħra United 3-1.

The Wanderers saw more of the ball and opened a three-goal lead through Igor Grkajac (22), Milanko Raskovic (69 penalty) and Predrag Djordevic (71).

Xagħra were unlucky to see efforts by Michael Bezzina and Antonio Laskov hit the woodwork.

But in stoppage time, Laskov scored a consolation goal from a penalty for the Blues.

Division Two

Sannat Lions were held to a 2-2 draw by Qala Saints but still held on to the top placing even though their lead was cut to a single point.

Qala opened the score against the run of play through Steve Dimech on the stroke of half-time.

Sannat hit back on the restart and Ajibade Adesina pulled them level on 74 minutes.

Two minutes later, Dimech restored Qala’s advantage but Sannat saved the match from a penalty scored by Sunday Baala.

St Lawrence Spurs kept up their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Għarb Rangers.

The Spurs opened a two-goal lead through Mohammed Senussi Telessi (16) and Jason Portelli (28).

Għarb tried to recover but they only managed to reduce the score from a penalty scored by Andrew Ofulue on 55 minutes.