Sporting briefs

Suarez: Barcelona are to appeal against the two-match ban given to Luis Suarez following his sending-off in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Suarez was handed his marching orders after picking up two late bookings in the 1-1 Nou Camp draw. The ban would rule the Uruguay striker out of May’s final against Alaves but the Catalan giants are hoping to get the decision overturned.

Carroll: West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss tomorrow’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury. Bilic said the injury Carroll picked up in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Southampton was not big but suggested he may rest the striker given his fitness struggles.

Brunt: Long-serving West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt has signed a new contract with the club. Brunt, who joined the Baggies from Sheffield Wednesday in 2007, has put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2018. The 32-year-old’s stay could be extended beyond that for another 12 months should he trigger a clause relating to appearances.

Rogic: Tom Rogic will be out for “a few months” after having an operation on his ankle, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has announced. The 24-year-old Hoops midfielder last played on December 17 in the 2-1 win over Dundee where he came off at the interval and suffered the setback during training. : “Tom Rogic will be out probably for the next few months. He had to have an operation. It was unfortunate, it was right at the end of training, the same spot where he had it before,” Rodgers said.

Hull: Hull’s Premier League relegation fight has been dealt a blow with confirmation they will be without skipper Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez for several weeks. Centre-half Dawson was withdrawn from the starting line-up for last week’s home win against Liverpool after pulling out of the warm-up with a calf injury, while striker Hernandez was forced off midway through the second half with a strained hamstring.