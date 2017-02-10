Advert
Lahm hopes for future role at Bayern

Philipp Lahm – Bayern Munich.

Philipp Lahm has said he hopes to have a future role at Bayern Munich despite turning down the opportunity to become sporting director when he ends his playing days at the end of the season.

Lahm announced this week  that he would retire in the summer, catching Bayern off guard with the timing.

The 33-year-old issued a longer statement via Twitter on Wednesday, saying he did not want to play on if he could no longer produce his best.

“Just as with my retirement from the national team (in 2014), I trust my inner senses,” Lahm wrote.

“As a captain, it’s very important for me to always deliver a top quality performance, and I realise that I won’t be able to do so beyond this season.

“I have been a player for FC Bayern since the age of 11. Except for the two years in Stuttgart, I have always worn the FCB jersey.

“Therefore it is clear to me that I will be working together again with FCB at some point in the future.”

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge voiced his disappointment at the way in which the announcement was handled, but said Lahm would be welcome back at the club any time.

That is despite Lahm turning down an offer to take up the sporting director role which has been vacant since the departure of Matthias Sammer last summer.

However, Rummenigge said the frustration would not change Bayern’s regard for the World Cup winner, who has been part of seven Bundesliga titles with his hometown club.

“Philipp Lahm has been an important player for FC Bayern Munchen for over a decade,” the statement added.

“We are convinced that our captain will now concentrate fully with the team on the tough upcoming tasks in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Cup. We would like to make clear that the door will always remain open for Philipp at FC Bayern Munchen.”

