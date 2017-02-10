Football news

China’s high-spending Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC, spearheaded by expensive new signing Carlos Tevez, have apologised to fans after being dumped out of Asia’s top club competition by Australian side Brisbane Roar.

Shenhua, managed by Uru-guayan Gus Poyet, were beaten 2-0 in chilly conditions in Shanghai in their Asian Champions League final qualifying round clash on Wednesday.

“For the shame of Wednesday’s result, we offer a sincere apology to all those fans who braved the bitter cold to come to the stadium and support Shenhua,” the club said.

“The players all did their best, and we longed to win as much as you did, but sometimes soccer can just be this cruel.”

Payet feeling good after first OM goal

Dimitri Payet said he felt ‘freed’ to have scored in his first start for Marseille after his acrimonious move from West Ham United.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old playmaker netted a free-kick to seal a 2-0 victory against Guingamp in Ligue 1.

Payet told L’Equipe: “It feels good to regain the sensations, to play football again, and to win.

“I wanted to find sensations quickly, in the last pass or the finish, I tried a lot with more or less success.

“I am free to have scored, it frees me because when you are transferred, it is better to be decisive quickly.”

Alvarez signs new Bilbao contract

Yeray Alvarez has signed a long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao just weeks after having surgery to remove a tumour from his right testicle.

The centre-back made his return to action after the operation last weekend, playing all 90 minutes for the first time since mid-December in Bilbao’s 3-0 defeat at Barcelona.

The club announced on their website: “Athletic and Yeray Alvarez have signed an agreement by which he will continue with us until June 30, 2022.

“The player’s release clause is 30 million euros.”

Tiote swaps Toon for China’s Beijing

Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United.

Tiote made 156 appearances for the English Championship club, and becomes the latest player to swap Europe for the riches on offer in China.

Chinese clubs have made a number of high-profile signings recently, such as top-flight Shanghai SIPG buying Brazil midfielder Oscar from Chelsea for €60 million.

Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle under Rafael Benitez, making three appearances in all competitions this season.

Allegri quiet on Arsenal speculation

Massimiliano Allegri would not “deny or confirm” speculation the Juventus boss is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the long-time Gunners boss has yet to put pen to paper on a deal.

Reports have suggested Allegri and Arsenal are in advanced talks to bring the Italian manager to the Emirates.

“I won’t deny or confirm anything,” Allegri told reporters.

“I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning and reaching our goals.

“At this time of the season the media always says I’m leaving, even when things are going well.”

Rush backs Sturridge to play a big role

Liverpool’s all-time record goalscorer Ian Rush believes striker Daniel Sturridge still has a part to play this season but needs to fight for his place.

The England international has not started a Premier League match since scoring in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

“Sturridge is probably the most gifted striker we have,” said Rush.

“I was made up that he didn’t go in January and I hope he is still here next year.

“This year is that we will need Daniel Sturridge and once he gets that chance he has to take it. And when he does take it and starts scoring again I think he’ll play a major part for Liverpool.”

Rooney and Zlatan cut the cheese

Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic took time off from cutting through defences to open up a giant block of cheese as Manchester United’s latest partner event took a surreal turn.

Fans joined some of the club’s biggest names at Old Trafford this week as the club’s official timekeeper TAG Heuer launched special-edition United watches.

Eccentric TAG Heuer chief executive Jean-Claude Biver joined in, before ending the event by presenting United with a 50kg block of gruyere made on his farm in Switzerland.

Rooney joined Biver in trying to cut through the cheese with a giant knife, only for Ibrahimovic to be called over to help.